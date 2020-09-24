Wolves and Tigers start state tennis tournament play today

Wyo4News Staff,

(September 24, 2020) — The Wyoming State High School tennis tournament starts up today in Gillette. The tournament will last until Saturday. Players for Green River and Rock Springs will be competing for individual and team honors.

The Green River boys enter today’s competition fresh off their first-place finish at last weekend’s South Regional tournament. The Green River girls finished second in their South Regional competition.

Powell is the defending boys champion while Cheyenne Central and Sheridan shared last season’s girls title.