Wolves and Tigers State Tennis Tournament Thursday results

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 25, 2020) — Play began in Gillette Thursday at the Wyoming State Tennis Tournament. After the first day of competition, Green River is in fifth place in the boys tournament with 8.5 points. Rock Springs has yet to score and stands tied for fifteenth place. Casper Kelly Walsh and Campbell County are tied for the top spot with 15 points each.

In the girls tournament, the Lady Wolves are also in fifth place with eight points. Rock Springs stands at #14 with 1.5 points. Casper Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central are tied for the lead with 15 points.

Play will resume today and continue through Saturday.

Here are day-one results for Green River and Rock Springs players:

Boys #1 Singles: Caeden Grubbs (GR) won 6-4, 6-6, lost 4-6, 5-7 moves to consolation. Nico Woolsey (RS) lost 1-6, 0-6, lost 0-6,0-6 (eliminated)

Girls #1 Singles: Gabrielle Heiser (GR) won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, lost 4-6, 1-6 moves to consolation. Haylie Nandrup (RS) lost 1-6, 0-6, lost 1-6, 6-7 (eliminated)

Boys #2 Singles: Connor Friel (GR) won 6-3, 7-5, won 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Khristian Sanarez (RS) lost 1-6, 2-6, lost 5-7, 0-6 (eliminated)

Girls #2 Singles: Megan Counts (GR) lost 3-6, 2-6, won 6-2, 6-4. Abbie Erramoouspe (RS) lost 3-6, 4-6, won 6-4, 6-1.

Boys #1 Doubles: Nelson/Kunkle (GR) win 6-1, 7-5, lost 4-6, 4-6. Smith/Conover (RS) lost 2-6,0-6, lost 3-6, 0-6 (eliminated)

Girls #1 Doubles: Archibald/Carson (GR) won 2-6, 6-3, 6-0, lost 3-6, 4-6. Cozad/Hamblin (RS) lost 0-6, 1-6, lost 2-6, 3-6 (eliminated)

Boys #2 Doubles: Cordova.Friel (GR) won 6-3, 6-0, won 6-4, 7-5. Meats/Akinson (RS) lost 2-6, 0-6, lost 0-6, 2-6 (eliminated)

Girls #2 Doubles: Harrison/Strauss (GR) won 6-1, 6-2, won 6-4, 7-5. Turner/Bae (RS) lost 0-6, 5-7, lost 4-6, 5-7 (eliminated)

Boys #3 Doubles: Leininger/Findlow (GR) won 7-5, 6-1, lost 6-7, 4-6. Larson/Davies (RS) lost 2-6, 0-6, lost 4-6, 4-6 (eliminated)

Girls #3 Doubles: Strange/Brown (GR) won 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, won 6-1, 6-3. Suler/Rodriquez (RS) won 6-2, 7-5, lost 2-6, 0-6.