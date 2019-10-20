Wolves and Tigers swim results from Saturday’s Gillette Invitation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (10/20/19) – On Saturday both the Rock Springs and Green River High School girls swim teams competed in the Gillette Invitational.

In the team standings, Green River ened up third place with 335 points. Rock Springs finished eighth in the 11 team field with 184 points. Laramie won the event with 530 points with Cheyenne Center second at 507 points.

Top five individual and relay performances by Green River and Rock Springs swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay – 3. Green River “A”

200 Yard Freestyle – 3. Alexa Lauze (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle – 3. Lauren Jensen (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle – 2 Alexa Lauze (GR), 5. Payton Miller (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 5. Green River “A”

100 Yard Backstroke – 3. Lauren Jensen (GR)

100 Yard Breaststroke – 1. Hailey Uhrig (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1. Green River High School ‘A’