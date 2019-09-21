Wolves And Tigers Tennis Results From Friday’s Regional Play

Cheyenne, WY (9/20/19) – Both the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves tennis teams are competing in the South Regional in Cheyenne. Play concludes today. Here are results from Friday’s matches.

Boys

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb won his first match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. Lost his second match 1-6, 1-6.

#2 Singles – Connor Friel won his first match 6-0, 6-2. Won his second match 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.

#1 Doubles – E. Potter/J. Leininger won their first match 7-5, 6-1. Lost their second match 3-6, 6-7. Won their consolation match 6-1, 6-4.

#2 Doubles – C. Nelson/D Kunkle won their first match 6-0, 6-3. Won their second match 7-6, 6-2.

#3 Doubles – B. Cordova/Z. Friel won their first match 6-2, 6-1. Lost their second match 6-7, 6-4, 6-7. Won their consolation match 6-1, 6-2.

Girls

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser won her first match 6-1, 6-2. Lost her second match 6-3, 5-7, 2-6. Lost her consolation match 6-3, 0-6, 1-6.

#2 Singles – Megan Counts won her first match 6-0, 6-0. Won her second match 6-1, 6-1.

#1 Doubles – M. Atkins/R. Ratliff won their first match 6-3, 6-1. Won their second match 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

#2 Doubles – S. Beutel/A. Harrison won their first match 6-0, 6-1. Won their second match 6-4, 6-2.

#3 Doubles – E. ARchibald.K. Carson won their first match 6-0, 6-0. Lost their second match 4-6, 2-6. Won their consolation match 6-1, 6-0.

Boys

#1 Singles – Nico Woolsey lost his first match 0-6, 0-6. Lost his consolation match 3-6, 0-6.

#2 Singles – Kaeden Hanson lost his first match 0-6, 2-6. Lost his consolation match 1-6, 2-6.

#1 Doubles – K. Klein/T.Edwards lost their first match 3-6, 4-6. Lost their consolation match 5-7, 6-3, 2-6.

#2 Doubles – B.Conover/K Van Valkenburg lost their first match 0-6, 3-6. Won their first consolation match 6-1, 6-1. Lost their second consolation match 2-6, 2-6.

#3 Doubles – Z. Smith/I. Meats won their first match 6-3, 7-5. Lost their second match 2-6, 1-6. Won their consolation match 6-3, 6-3.

Girls

#1 Singles – Rachel Shuler won his first match 6-3, 6-2. Lost her second match 0-6, 1-6. Lost her consolation match 6-3, 0-6, 1-6.

#2 Singles – Aislyn Pecolar won her first match 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Lost her second match 1-6, 1-6. Won her consolation match 7-5, 6-0.

#1 Doubles – M. Mignery/M. Johnson lost their first match 3-6, 1-6. Lost their consolation match 6-7, 5-7.

#2 Doubles – A. Erramouspe/H. Nandrup lost their first match 2-6, 3-6. Lost their second match 6-4, 2-6, 4-6.

#3 Doubles – B. Pitt/R. Cozad lost their first match 1-6, 1-6. Won their first consolation match 6-1, 6-1. Lost their second consolation match 1-6, 0-6.