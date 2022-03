Wolves and Tigers win team titles at Friday’s Green River Invite

March 26, 2022 — The first area outdoor track and field meet was held Friday in Green River. The Wolves won the girl’s team competition and the combined score tally. Rock Springs finished second in both divisions. Rock Springs finished first in the boy’s competition with Green River second. In all, nine teams compete in the meet.

Team Scores from the Green River Invite

Girls – 1. Green River 142 points, 2. Lander 102.5, 3. Rock Springs 95, 4. Saratoga 90, 5. Rawlins 78, 6. Big Piney 49.5, 7. Riverton 23, 8. H.E.M. 22, 9. Encampment 21

Boys – 1. Rock Springs 130.5 points, 2. Green River 118, 3. Lander 108, 4. Riverton 86, 5. Rawlins and Big Piney 54, 7. Saratoga 53, 8. Encampment 26.5, 9. H.E.M. 6

Combined Team Scores – 1. Green River 260 points, 2. Rock Springs 225.5, 3. Lander 210.5, 4. Saratoga 143, 5. Rawlins 142, 6. Big Piney 113.5, 7. Riverton 109, 8. Encampment 47.5, 9. H.E.M. 28

Here are top-five finishes for Rock Springs and Green River athletes:

100 Meter Dash (Girls): 4. Byrnn Bider (RS) – (Boys): 5. Keal Anderson (RS)

200 Meter Dash (Girls): 4. Annette Proa (RS), 5. Rylee Rosas (GR)

400 Meter Dash (Girls): 3. Emry Hamblin (RS), 5. Cassie Tibbets (GR) – (Boys): 4. Charles Fossey (RS), 5. Conner Tygum (RS)

1600 Meter Run (Girls): Isabella Murdoch (GR), 5. Lily Murdoch (GR) – (Boys): 1. Nathan Stevenson (GR)

3200 Meter Run (Girls): 1. Isabella Murdoch (GR), 3. Lily Murdoch (GR), 5. Meeka Iwen (GR) – (Boys): 1. Charles Fossey (RS), 2. Ethan Sholey (RS), 5. Nathan Stevenson (GR)

110 Meter Hurdles (Girls): Lillian Nunoz (GR), 3. Presley Nacey (RS) – (Boys): 3. Hayden Roberts (GR), 5. Christopher Wilson (GR)

300 Meter Hurdles (Girls): 1. Lilliam Nunoz (GR) – (Boys) ; 5. Christopher Wilson (GR)

4X100 Meter Relay (Boys): 3. Rock Springs

4×400 Meter Relay (Girls): 3. Rock Springs – (Boys): 4. Green River

4×800 Meter Relay (Girls): 1. Green River – (Boys): 1. Rock Springs, 3. Green River

1600 Meter Sprint Medley (Girls): 3. Rock Springs – (Boys): 1. Rock Springs

High Jump (Girls): 1. Kaela Gibson (GR), 2. Autumn Casey, 3. Madison Moffitt (GR), 4. Mikayla Doctor, 5. Rylee Rosas (GR) – (Boys): 1. Hayden Roberts (GR), 3. Brayden Lennon (GR), Chaz Helmandollar (GR)

Pole Vault (Girls): 1. Madison Moffat (GR), 2. Mikayla Docktor (GR), 5. Layne Fundell (GR) – (Boys): 1. Maddix Homs (RS), 2. Kyle Cahill, (RS)

Long Jump (Girls): 2. Brynn Bider (RS) – (Boys): 1. Christopher Wilson (GR), 2. Goodness Okere (RS), 3. Andre Graves (RS), 5. Kalub Padilla (RS)

Triple Jump (Girls): 4. Gabryella Bates (RS) – (Boys): 1. Christopher Wilson (GR), 2. Goodness Okere (RS), 5. Braden Killpack (RS)

Shot Put (Girls): 2. Lillian Allison (GR), 3. Justice Battle (RS), 4. Avery Elmore (RS), 5. Timberly Hamblin (RS) – (Boys): 1. Cole Murray, 2. Brendan Faigl (RS), 4. Dillion Davis

Discus (Girls): 1. Avery Elmore (RS), 2. Lillian Allison (GR), 4. Timberly Hamblin (RS) – (Boys): 1. Cole Murray (GR), 4. Jacob Eddy (RS), 5. Tyler Bradford (RS)