Wolves and Tigers wrestlers finish boys and girls Ron Thon wrestling

January 28, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament concluded Saturday in Riverton. Green River finished third in a tight boys’ team championship race. The Wolves finished with 153.5 points behind first place Thunder Basin (173.5) and Star Valley (166). Rock Springs was fifth in the team standings with 124.5 points. Lyman (53.5) finished 20th, with Mountain View (36.5) placing 27th.

Top five placings for area boy wrestlers:

106 Pounds: 4. Tavin Vendetti (GR), 5. Bentley Johnson (GR)

113 Pounds: 4. Dane Arnoldi (RS), 5. Lucas Todd (GR)

126 Pounds: 2. Spencer Wright (GR), 3. Justin Henry (RS)

132 Pounds: 3. Axel Mackinnon (GR)

138 Pounds: 2. Brock Fletcher (RS)

144 Pounds: 3. Nick Weipert (GR)



165 Pounds: 4. James Herwaldt (GR), 5. Sam Gregory (Lyman)

175 Pounds: 3. Sam Thornhill (RS), 5. Carson Eardley (Mt. View)

190 Pounds: 2. Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

215 Pounds: 3. Ian Dickinson (RS)

In the girl’s tournament, Star Valley won the overall team title with 223 points. Lyman (63) was 14th, followed by Green River (44) in 21st, Rock Springs (43) in 22nd, and Mountain View (16) in 35th place.

Top five placings for area girl wrestlers:

105 Pounds: 5. Bianca Maez (GR)

110 Pounds: 4. Biranna Uhrig (GR)

125 Pounds: Champion – Eliza Clegg (Lyman)

155 Pounds: 5. Sarah Eddy (RS)

170 Pounds: 2. Hali Witt (RS)