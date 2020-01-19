Wolves and Tigers wrestling results from Farmington, UT

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 19, 2020) — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers wrestling teams wrapped up competition at the two-day, 75-team Rockwell Rumble in Farminton, UT Saturday.

In the team scores competition, Green River finished No. 11 with 117.5 points. Rock Springs totaled 76.5 points and placed No. 24. Clovis, New Mexico won the event with 337.5 points.

Individual top eight placings for Green River and Rock Springs Wrestlers

106 pounds: 8. Trevor Scicluna (GR)

120 pounds: 8. Clayson Mele (GR)

182 pounds: 2. Payton Tucker (GR)

195 pounds: 6. Kayden Lloyd (GR)

285 pounds: 5. A.J. Kelly (RS)