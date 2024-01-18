Wolves basketball, Tigers wrestling, and local boys swimming today

Wyo4News photo

January 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Green River basketball teams will host Evanston tonight at GRHS. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys’ game will follow around 7:30 p.m. The games will be the first for both schools in the 4A Southwest Quadrant standings.

The Green River girls currently sport a 4-6 season record, while Evanton is 0-10 on the year. The Wolves boys are 4-5 on the year, with Evanston standing at 6-5.

In other area high school basketball today, Lyman will be home against Lander.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Green River will host Rawlins and Rock Springs in an afternoon swim meet today.

Wrestling

Tonight, Riverton at Rock Springs at 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander