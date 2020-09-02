Wolves boys and girls with tennis sweep of Tigers Tuesday

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — Tuesday, for the second time in a week, the Green River boys and girls tennis team swept the Rock Springs Tigers. Tuesday’s match was played in Green River.

Green River won both matches by 5-0 scores.

Girls Match Winners: Gabrielle Heiser (GR) #1 Singles, Megan Counts (GR) #2 Singles, Carson/Archibald (GR) #1 Doubles, Harrison/Strauss (GR) #2 Doubles, Strange/Brown (GR) #3 Doubles

Boys Match Winners: Caeden Grubb (GR) #1 Singles, Connor Friel (GR) #2 Singles, Nelson/Kunkle (GR) #1 Doubles, Cordova/Friel (GR) #2 Doubles, Leininger/Findlow (GR) #3 Doubles.

Green River will host Rawlins this Friday at 4 p.m. with Rock Springs playing at home against Laramie Saturday at 10 a.m. Laramie will then play at Green River Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.