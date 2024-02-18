Wolves boys shine in winning 3A West Regional wrestling

February 17, 2024 — Wyo4New Staff

Aided by six individual champions, Green River High School boys won the two-day 3A West Regional Tournament today in Lander. According to Trackwrestling.com, the Wolves tallied a winning 246.5 points to outdistance second place Pinedale’s 209 points. Lyman (82.5) finished with Mountain View (38), ending in ninth place.

Teams will compete in the 3A Wyoming State Wrestling Championship next Friday and Saturday in Casper. Green River is the defending 3A Boys Champion.

The first-ever girls’ high school state championships in Wyoming will occur in Casper this coming Thursday and Friday. That tournament will have no school classifications with all girls’ teams will be competing against each other.

Here are individual weight class results for Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View wrestlers:

106 Pounds: Champion – Bentley Johnson (GR), 3. Tavin Vendetti (GR)

113 Pounds: Champion – Lucas Todd (GR)

120 Pounds: 3. Kaleb Gunter (GR)

126 Pounds: 3. Spencer Wright (GR)

132 Pounds: Champion – Axel Mackinnon (GR)

138 Pounds: 3. Timber VanGieson (Lyman)



144 Pounds: Champion – Nick Weipert (GR)

150 Pounds: 2. Maddux Hintz (GR)

157 Pounds: Champion – Kale Knezovich (GR), 2. Sam Gregory (Lyman), 4. Jaydon Walther (GR)

165 Pounds: Champion – James Herwaldt (GR)

178 Pounds: 3. Carson Eardley (Mt. View)

190 Pounds: Champion – Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

215 Pounds: Jakob Lloyd (GR)