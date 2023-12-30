Wolves boys swim results from Laramie Invitational

Wyo4news Photo

December 30, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

While most area high school athletic teams are off for the holidays, the Green River Wolves boys swimming and diving team was busy at the nine-team Laramie Invitational.

On Thursday, GRHS competed in the Laramie Pre-Invite, where no team scores were tallied. Friday’s Laramie Invitational team title went to Laramie with 239 points, nosing out Lander, who finished with 232 points. Green River finished Friday’s meet with 89 points, good for sixth place.

Friday’s five finishes by Green River swimmers:

1 Meter Diving: 2. Keegan Gailey, 3. Irie Kuball

500 Yard Freestyle: 5. Colin Gilmore

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Green River (Colin Gilmore, Vance Lauriski-Adams, Andrew Neher, Mitchell Horn)