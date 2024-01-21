Wolves boys win Lander meet, area basketball, and swim results

January 21, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River High School boys’ wrestling team walked away with the overall team championship Saturday at the two-day, 26 team Lander Invitational. The Wolves ended the tournament with 203.5 points to outdistance second place Pinedale (187 points). Lyman finished 12th place (69), and Mountain View finished 18th (43.5).

Individually, the Wolves Nick Weipert at 150 pounds and James Herwaldt at 165 pound won individual titles. Lyman’s 190 pound Morgan Hatch also wrestled his way to a championship.

Top five finishes for area wrestlers:

106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson (GR) – 2nd Place, Tavin Vendetti (GR) – 5th Place

126 Pounds: Spencer Wright (GR) – 2nd Place

132 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon (GR) – 2nd Place

138 Pounds: Jaxxson Gome (GR) – 5th Place

144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR) – 1st Place

150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz (GR) – 2nd Place

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR) – 1st Place, Sam Gregory (Lyman) – 3rd Place

190 Pounds: Morgan Hatch (Lyman) – 1st Place

Lander Invitational Girls Wrestling

Green River finished in sixth place in the girls’ Lander Invitational with 61.5 team points. Pinedale won the event with 116 points. Lyman (53) was eighth, with Mountain View (20) 17th out of the 23 team competing.

Green River’s Lilly Harris won the 125 pound championship.

Top five finishes by area wrestlers:

105 Pounds: Brzton Burgerer (Lyman) – 3rd Place

110 Pounds: Gracelynn Allen (Lyman) – 3rd Place, Brianca Maez (Green River) – 5th Place

115 Pounds: Brianna Uhrig (GR) – 3rd Place

125 Pounds: Lilly Harris (GR) – 1st Place, Eliza Clegg (Lyman) – 3rd Place

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Jackson 62 – Green River 58 (Boys)

Green River 58 – Jackson 28 (Girls)

Cody 41 – Rock Springs 38 (Boys)

Cody 47 – Rock Springs 41 (Girls)

Cokeville 47 – FArson-Eden 44 (Boys)

Cokeville 60 – Farson-Eden 26 (Girls)

Saturday Area Boys Swimming and Diving

Team results from the Bruce Gresly Invitational in Lander – 1. Lander 285 points, 6. Green River 101 points, 9. Rock Springs 74 points.

Top five placings by area swimmers:

200 Yard Freestyle: 4. Colin Gilmore (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 5. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Colin Gilmore (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle: 5. Green River (Colin Gilmore, Ashton Hafneer, Mitchell Horn, Vance Lauriski-Adams)