Wolves’ Brady Young sets state swim record

Brady Young – GR Swimmer – Wyo4news Photo

February 17, 2023 — The 3A Boys Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships opening day was a record-setting day for Green Rivers’ Brady Young. The senior swimmer set a new state record in the preliminaries of the 500 Yard Freestyle. Young’s time of 4:45.82 was nearly two seconds quicker than the old state record of 4:47.50 set back in 2001.

Young will swim in the 500 Yard Freestyle Championship Finals this morning, as well as the 200 Yard Freestyle finals, and will be part of two relay teams. The Wolves’ Braxton Cordova, a senior, leads after the semi-finals round of the 1 Meter Diving competition. Cordova is the defending state champion in the event.

Lyman senior Jaxon Lallatin had the fastest preliminary swim in the 50 Freestyle.

The 3A state meet is taking place in Gillette.

Area swimmers and divers making the Championship Finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 6. Green River (Logan Wadsworth, Ryan Fischer, Zeke Reading, Ashton Hafner)

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Brady Young (GR)

200 Yard IM: 6. Ryan Fischer (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jaxon Lallatin (Lyman)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova, 4. Keegan Gailey

100 Yard Butterfly: 4. Zeke Reading (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 3. Jaxon Lallatin (Lyman), 5. Ryan Fischer (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brady Young (GR), 5. Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Lyman (Evan Bently, Tyden Hill, Gavin Sill, Jaxon Lallatin) 5. Green River (Zeke Reading, Colin Gilmore, Aiden Zimmerman, Brady Young)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 6. Zeke Reading (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle: 3. Green River (Ryan Fischer, Aiden Zimmerman, Colin Gilmore, Brady Young)