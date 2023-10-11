Wolves, Buffalos, Eagles at Conference cross county meet today

Wyo4News Photo

October 11, 2023 — Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View cross country teams will compete today at the 3A West Conference Championships in Riverton. The meet was rescheduled for today due to inclement, winter-like weather being forecast for tonight and Thursday.

The girls’ varsity race is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the boys’ race getting underway at 1:30 p.m.

The Rock Springs cross country team will compete in the 4A West Conference Championships on Friday in Jackson. That race will be held at the Teton Pines County Club.

All classes will compete in the state championship meet on Saturday, October 21, in Cheyenne.