Wolves busy with final home basketball games and state swimming

February 16, 2023 — The Green River Wolves basketball teams will play their final regular season basketball games tonight, hosting Evanston. The varsity girl’s game will begin at 6 p.m., and the boy’s game will follow around 7:30.

With this being the final home contest, all senior players and their parents will be recognized before the games.

The Wolves boys swim team will begin competition this afternoon at the 3A Wyoming Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. The meet will take place in Gillette. Lyman swimmers will also compete today. Preliminary swims and diving will occur today, with the championship finals taking place Friday morning. Lander is the defending 3A state champion.

Friday afternoon, Rock Springs will begin competing in the 4A boy state championships, which will conclude Saturday morning. That meet will also be in Gillette.

The Rock Springs basketball teams will also be playing on Friday, hosting Riverton. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 at Tiger Arena.

Other Friday area basketball games:

Lovell at Mountain View (Girls and Boys)

Powell at Lyman (Girls and Boys)