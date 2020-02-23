Wolves capture 4A West Regional wrestling championship

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 23, 2020) — Paced by six individual regional champions, the Green River Wolves captured the 4A West Regional wrestling tournament at Casper Natrona High School on Saturday.

The Wolves accumulated 220 team points over the past two-days to outdistance second place Caper Kelly Walsh (213 points). Rock Springs, with one individual champion, finished in fifth place with 136.5 points.

Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers will now compete in the state meet next Friday and Saturday in Casper.

Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers placing in the top four at the 4A Regionals:

106 Pounds – 1. Thomas Dalton (GR), 2. Trevor Scicluna (GR)

113 Pounds – 1. Dominic Martinez (GR), 2. Todd Connor (GR)

120 Pounds – 1. Clayson Mele (GR), 3. Tim Henry (RS)

126 Pounds – 1. Kade Flores (GR)

132 Pounds – 2. Zack VAsquez (RS), 4. Kade Knezovich (GR)

138 Pounds – 4. Mason Yenney (RS)

145 Pounds – 3. Camar Nunn (GR)

152 Pounds – 1. Jacob Weipert (GR), 2. Cash Christiansen (RS)

160 Pounds – 4. Wyatt Fletcher (RS)

170 Pounds – 4. Lance Kettering (RS)

182 Pounds – 1. Payton Tucker (GR)

195 Pounds – 2. Kaden Lloyd (GR)

220 Pounds – 2. Sage Wilde (GR)

285 Pounds – 1. AJ Kelly (RS), 4. Kyler Bartlett (GR)