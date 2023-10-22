Wolves champs and Tigers 5th at their conference meets

Green River Wolves at 3A West Conference Championships (Wyo4News photo)

October 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Paced by individual championship performances by Arnell Tavia (2), Tannith Smith, Courtney Clark, Haley Clevenger, and Brianna Uhrig, the Green River girls swimming and diving team were dominant in winning the 3A West Conference Championship. The Wolves also won two relay titles in registering 398 points to outdistance second-place Lander (299) easily. Other team finishes included Rawlins (168), Kemmerer (144), Evanston (115), Lyman (98), and Sublette County (79)

Teams and qualifying swimmers will now compete in the November 3 and 4 3A Wyoming State Championships in Gillette.

3A Area Swimmers and Diver Top Five Finishes:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (no names given reported)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Haley Clevenger (GR), 3. Emilee Barnes (GR), 4. Peyton Murray (GR)

200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), 3. Courtney Clark (GR), 5. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Tannith Smith (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 5. Kalli Wadsworth (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), 5. Madison Moffat (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tannith Smith (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Clark (GR), 2. Haley Clevenger, 4. Emilee Barnes (GR), 5. Breanna Van Etten (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River, 4. Lyman (no names reported)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Alayna Kellhofer (GR), 4. Hayden Hewitt (Lyman), 5. Ivory Neher (GR)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Brianna Uhrig, 3. Kaylin Uhrig (GR)

400 yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (no names reported)

4A West Conference Championship Results

The Rock Springs Tigers girls swimming and diving team finished in fifth place at the 4A West Conference Championship in Laramie Friday and Saturday. Host Laramie won the event with 360 points, followed by Casper Kelly Walsh (324), Jackson (309), Natrona County (105), and Rock Springs (95)

4A Area Swimmers and Diver Top Five Finishes:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 5. Rock Springs (Hamblin, Moore, Buss, Schmidt)

50 yard Freestyle: 4. Emily Hamblin

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Rock Springs (Schmidt, Christensen, Shellman, Hamblin)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Emily Hamlin

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Rock Springs (Shellman, Christensen, Moore, Buss)

Teams and qualifying swimmers will now compete in the November 2 and 3, 4A Wyoming State Championships in Gillette.