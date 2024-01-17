Wolves Cheer and Dance to perform tonight at GRHS

January 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Tonight, the Green River High School Spirt Team Showcase will be taking place at Green River High School. The free event will get underway at 8 p.m. and feature the Wolves cheer and dance teams doing routines that they will perform at their state meet coming up in Casper on January 26.

Earlier this month, Green River’s Dax Smith, Jaylene Gallegos, Juliet Peterson, Allysa Drinkle, Ezia Romango, and Brayden Lennon were named All-State Cheerleaders (pictured above).