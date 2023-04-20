Wolves Cordova and Eagles Bradshaw win student-athlete awards

Green River High School senior Braxton Cordova

April 20, 2023 — Nice honors for a couple of Southwest Wyoming High School Athletes. Green River’s Braxton Cordova (pictured above) and Lyman’s Sage Bradshaw were recently named the 3A/4A Southwest District male and female Senior Student-Athletes of the Year. Cordova shared the award with Taft McClure of Star Vally.

According to information from Sweetwater County District #2 Tony Beardsley, the award is voted on by athletic directors and high school head coaches in the area. Athletes are nominated based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community.

Winners were also announced for 1A/2A Southwest District Senior Student-Athlete Awards. Whitney Bennett of Saratoga won the girl’s award, with Colby Jenks of Big Piney named the boy’s award winner.