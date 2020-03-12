Wolves Dance and Cheer coaches each win Coach of the Year honors

0
20
Debi Kovich coach of the Green River High School Dance Team accepting “Coach of the Year” honors from Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird. Photo submitted to Wyo4News

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Mar. 12, 2020) — Congratulations to Debi Kovich, coach of the Green River High School Dance Team, for being named Dance Coach of the Year at the Wyoming State State Spirit Competition held in Casper on Wednesday.

Allison Luna, coach of the Green River High School Cheerleaders, accepting the Coach of the Year Award Wednesday from Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird at the 2020 State Spirit Competition in Casper. Submitted photo to Wyo4News

Congratulations also to Allison Luna coach of the Green River High School Cheerleaders for being named Cheerleader Coach of the Year at at the Wyoming State State Spirit Competition held in Casper on Wednesday.

Click here to see team results for both Green River and Rock Springs Dance and Cheer teams at Wednesday’s State Spirit Competition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR