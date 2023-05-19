Wolves defeat Powell in first consolation bracket

Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — After dropping in the first round of the 3A State Soccer Tournament yesterday, the Wolves moved forward to compete for the consolation bracket spot today as they faced Powell High School. Facing smoky conditions in Green River, Powell scored first, but Green River was able to keep the game tied, 2-2. Wolves scored again with 25 minutes to go, which gave them the advantage to defeat Powell, 3-2.

They will play Lander tomorrow for the 2nd round consolation bracket, who narrowly beat Mountain View, 2-1 in overtime.