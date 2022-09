Wolves defeat Tigers/Golf results/Today’s sports schedule

September 9, 2022

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Green River 3 – Rock Springs 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Lyman at Rawlins Invitational

Mountain at Rawlin Invitational

Thursday Area High School Golf

Team Scores from the 4A West Qualifer in Casper (Boys): 1. Kelly Walsh 315, Jackson 329, Star Valley 337, Rock Springs 350, Laramie 357, Natrona County 362. RSHS Scores: T3. AJ Fletcher 76, 10. Peyton Jenkins 81, 25. Luke St. Marie 96, 27. Dawson Fantin 97, 28. Hunter Faigi 101

Team Scores from the 4A West Qualifer in Casper (Girls): 1. Kelly Walsh 241, 2. Natrona 265, 3. Rock Springs 292, T4. Jackson and Star Valley 296, 6. Laramie 329. RSHS Scores: 6. Hanmi Park 92, 8. Glori Johnson 94, 23. Jae Park 106.

Team Scores from the 3A West Qualifer in Lander (Boys): 1. Lander 325, 2. Cody 340, 3. Evanston 341, 4. Green River 349, 5. Lovell 349, 6. Lyman 386, 7. Pinedale 393 GRHS Scores: T4. Ryker Mele 80, T13. Ashton Lucero 85, 24. Kaleb Gunter 90, 31. Tyler Castillion 94, 48. Zayn Draney 105.

Team Scores from the 3A West Qualifer in Lander (Girls): 1. Evanston 279, 2. Lovell 305, 3. Green River 319, 4. Lander 324, 5. Cody 333. GRHS Scores: 2. Isabella Salas 78, T9. Taylor Jenny 105, 23. Mylie Mele 136

Friday Area High School Golf

Rock Springs boys and girls in Casper at 4A West Qualifier

Green River boys and girls in Lander at 3A West Qualifier

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs at Campbell County

Rawlins at Green River 7 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale

Rich, Utah at Mountain View 1 p.m.

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River at Lander (Dual)

Rock Springs at Laramie Duals

Friday Area High School Tennis

Green River at Cheyenne South

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South