Wolves down Tigers in dual meet wrestling Thur. night

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — Last night at Rock Springs High School’s Tiger Arena, the Green River Wolves showed why they are the top rated 4A team in the state, according to WyoPreps.com.

The Wolves powered their way to a 51-21 dual win over the rival Tigers in winning nine of the 13 matches wrestled.

Green River winners: Dalton Thomas (106 pounds), Todd Conner (113 pounds), Clayson Mele (120 pounds), Kade Flores (126 pounds), Kade Knezovich (138 pounds), Zach Weipert (145 pounds), Jon Ty Leininger (160 pounds), Tucker Payton (195 pounds), Kaden Lloyd (220 pounds)

Rock Springs winners: Zach Vasquez (132 pounds), Cash Christensen (152 pounds), Lance Kettering (170 pounds), AJ Kelly (285 pounds)