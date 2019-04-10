Wolves Drop Two In Jackson, Latest Soccer Poll Out

Rock Springs, WY (4/10/19) – The Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves came up a little short yesterday in soccer matches in Jackson. The Lady Wolves (3-3 overall, 1-2 conference) lost 3-2 to Jackson (1-2-1, 1-2-1) in the opening match with the Green River boys (4-2-1, 1-1-1) falling 2-1 to Jackson (1-2-1 , 1-2-1) in overtime in the late match. Both Green River teams will host Casper Kelly Walsh on Friday.

Rock Springs soccer teams were idle yesterday and resume play Friday when both will host Casper Natrona.

The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Soccer Poll is out. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers hold on to their number three 4A ranking behind Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central.

In the boys rankings, Rock Springs is number five this week with Green River number seven. Thunder Basin is also the number one choice in the 4A boys rankings.

The see the complete WyoPreps poll and voting breakdown, click here.