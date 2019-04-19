Wolves Drop Two While Tigers Play Today

Rock Springs, WY (4/19/19) – It was a tough road trip Thursday for the Green River High School soccer teams as both came away with losses.

The Lady Wolves dropped a close 2-1 decision to Star Valley while the Wolves boys suffered a 4-0 loss. Both Wolves teams are off today and will host Jackson Saturday with the girls match at 11:00 a.m. and the boys match to follow around 1:00 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.

Today, the Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers travel to Jackson. The girls match is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. with the boys match at 6:00 p.m. Saturday Rock Springs will travel to Star Valley.