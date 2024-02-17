Wolves, Eagles, and Buffalos finish up 3A State boys swim championships

Wyo4news Photo

February 17, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming high school winter boys swimming season concluded today in Laramie with this morning’s 3A Championship and Consolation Finals.

The Green River Wolves junior Colin Gilmore fell just short in his bid for a championship in the 500 Yard Freestyle championship race. Gilmore placed second to Kemmerer’s Malachi Villareal. Villareal won the event by just .31 of a second. That second-place finish was the highest of any area 3A swimmer or diver.

In the team competition, Lander High School won its 28 straight boys’ state swimming and diving title. Final team scores will be updated later.

Green River and Lyman Results from Saturday’s Championship (Top 6) and Consolation Finals (7-12):

200 Yard Medley Relay: 7. Lyman “A” (Evan Bentley, Mason Aimone, Spencer Cole, Trey Buckner), 10. Green River ‘A” (Logan Wadsworth, Andrew Neher, Dallan Landa, Jadon Martinez)

200 Yard Freestyle: 4.. Colin Gilmore (GR), 10. Mitchell Horn (GR)

50 Free Style: 10. Mason Aimone (Lyman)

1 Meter Diving: 4. Keegan Gailey (GR), 8. Irie Kuball (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 6. Evan Bently (Lyman) 7.. Ashton Hafner (GR)



100 Yard Freestyle: 9. Mitchell Horn (GR), 10. Trey Buckner (Lyman)

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Colin Gilmore (GR), 11. Vance Lauriski-Adams (GR), 12. Odin Eyre (Lyman)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 5. Green River “A” (Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Andrew Neher, Colin Gilmore), 6. Lyman “A” (Mason Aimone, Stone Hooten, Spencer Cole, Trey Buckner)

100 Yard Backstroke: 5. Evan Bentley (Lyman)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Green River “A” (Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Andrew Neher, Collin Gilmore), 7. Lyman “A” (Trey Buckner, Porter Swenson, Odin Eyre, Evan Bentley)