Wolves, Eagles, Buffalos, Pronghorns post football wins plus other sports scores

September 2, 2023

Friday Area High School Football

Thunder Basin 49 – Rock Springs 14

Green River 15 – Lander 14

Mountain View 38 – Wheatland 0

Lyman 28 – Bear Lake, Idaho 7

Farson-Eden 27 – Shoshoni JV 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Juan Diego 2 – Rock Springs 0 (in Evanston)

Syracuse 2 – Rock Springs 0 (in Evanston)

Bonneville (1) 2 – Rock Springs 0 (in Evanston)

Rock Springs 2 – Bonneville (2) 1 (in Evanston)

Bonneville (2) 2 – Green River 0 (in Evanston)

Juan Diego 2 – Green River 0 (in Evanston)

Syracuse 2 – Green River 0 (in Evanston)

Bonneville (1) 2 – Green River 0 (in Evanston)

Mountain View 2 – Murray 0 (in Evanston)

Mountain View 2 – Uintah 0 (in Evanston)

North Summit 2 – Mountain View 0 (in Evanston)

South Summit 2 – Mountain View 0 (in Evanston)

North Summit, Utah 2 – Lyman 0 (in Evanston)

Lyman 2 – Murray, Utah 0 (in Evanston)

Lyman 2 – South Summit, Utah 0 (in Evanston)

Lyman 2 – Uintah, Utah 0 (in Evanston)

Scores from Farson-Eden at the Wind River/Wyoming Indian Tournament were unavailable.

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View, and Lyman continue to play in Evanston Border Wars.

Farson-Eden continues to play at the Wind River/Wyoming Indian Tournament.

Friday Area High Girls School Swimming and Diving

Green River Invitational Team Scores – 1. Green River 340, 2. Jackson 298, 3. Cheyenne East 146, 4. Kemmerer 123, 5. Rawlins 110, 6. Evanston 94, 7. Rock Springs 90, 8. Riverton 75, 9. Lyman 53, 10. Natrona County 47.

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman compete in the Green River Invitational #2

Friday Area High School Tennis

None

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Green River and Rock Springs at Laramie

Friday Area High School Cross Country

None

Saturday Area High School Cross Country

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at Soda Springs, Idaho

Mountain View at Little America Golf Course