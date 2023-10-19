Wolves/Eagles play final regular season games today

Wyo4News photo

October 19, 2023 — The high school football regular season for the Green River Wolves will come to an end tonight when they host Evanston. The Senior Night Game time is 6 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.

Green River still has an outside chance of making the 3A playoffs. According to WyoPreps.com, in order to advance to the “second season, the Wolves first must defeat Evanston tonight by 12 points or more. Then Star Valley must beat Jackson on Friday. That would lead to a coin flip between Green River, Jackson, and Evanston for the final 3A West playoff slot. Star Valley, Powell, and Cody have already secured their playoff spots.

Playoff teams in the 3A East have already been determined, with Buffalo, Douglas, Riverton, and Worland all advancing. This week’s games will have some determination on 3A East seedings.

Lyman Football is Also Playing Today

The Lyman Eagle will host Cokeville this afternoon at 3 in a game with post-season implications. With a Lyman win, the Eagles could secure a possible 2A West #2. A loss could drop them to as low as a #4 seed, depending on the outcome of other 2A games being played on Friday. Cokeville has already secured a playoff spot and is playing for seeding.

Undefeated Mountain View has already secured the 2A West #1 seed. The Buffalos will travel to Kemmerer on Friday.