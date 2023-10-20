Wolves fall, Eagles win. Tigers and Buffalos play tonight

Green River vs. Evanston (Wyo4News photo)

October 20, 2023 — The Green River Wolves football season ended last night with a 44-20 home loss to Evanston. The Wolves finished the year with a 1-8 record. With the win, Evanston secured the 3A West #4 seed in next week’s playoffs.

In Lyman, the Eagles upset #4 ranked Cokeville 12-0. The win gives Lyman the 2A West #2 seed in the playoffs. Cokeville will also advance to the playoffs.

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs will host Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. in their regular season final games. The Tigers, winners of their last two games, and the Indians have both secured 4A playoff slots. The winner of tonight’s game will be the 4A #6 playoff seed, with the loser being the #7 seed.

Undefeated and top-rated 2A Mountain View will travel to Kemmerer this afternoon. The Buffalos have already locked up the 2A West #1 playoff position.

Thursday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View 3 – Cokeville 0

Big Piney 3 – Farson-Eden 1

Lyman 3 – Kemmerer 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River will host the seven-team 3A West Conference Championships today and Saturday. Lyman will also be competing.

Rock Springs will attend the 4A West Conference Championships in Laramie today and Saturday.