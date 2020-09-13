Wolves find tennis success against Cheyenne schools

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 13, 2020) — The Green River Wolves boys and girls tennis teams had a good showing Friday and Saturday in Cheyenne. The Wolves boys team went undefeated, beating Cheyenne South 5-0 on Friday and then defeating Cheyenne East, 5-0 and Cheyenne Central, 4-1, on Saturday.

Wolves Winners vs. South: Caeden Grubb #1 Singles, Connor Friel #2 Singles, Nelson/Kunkle #1 Doubles, Cordova/Friel #2 Doubles, Leininger/Findlow #3 Doubles

Wolves Winners vs. East: Connor Friel #2 Singles, Nelson/Kunkle #1 Doubles, Cordova/Friel #2 Doubles, Leininger/Findlow #3 Doubles

Wolves Winners vs. Central: Caeden Grubb #1 Singles, Connor Friel #2 Singles, Nelson/Kunkle #1 Doubles, Leininger/Findlow #3 Doubles

The Lady Wolves also enjoyed success, winning two of three matches. On Friday, the Green River girls defeated Cheyenne South, 5-0. On Saturday, they defeated Cheyenne East 5-0 but dropped an 0-5 decision to Cheyenne Central on Saturday.

Lady Wolves Winners vs. South: Gabrielle Heiser #1 Singles, Alicia Harrison #2 Singles, Archibald.Strange #2 Doubles, Flores/Brown #3 Doubles

Lady Wolves Winners vs. East: Gabrielle Heiser #1 Singles, Alicia Harrison #2 Singles, Archibald.Strange #2 Doubles, Flores/Brown #3 Doubles

Lady Wolves Winners vs. Central: None

Both teams will start 4A West Regional play on Thursday in Green River and Rock Springs.