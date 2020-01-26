Wolves finish first at their own invitational meet Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 26, 2020) — The Green River Wolves hosted an invitational swim meet Saturday at Green River High School. The Wolves easily won the four-team competition with 442 points. Evanston finished second (239 points), Kemmerer third (236 points) and Rock Springs fourth (199 points).

Advertisement

Here are individual and top five placings for Wolves and Tigers swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay – 1. Green River “A”, 4. Rock Springs “A”

200 Yard Freestyle – 1. Araya Finley (GR), 2. Brady Young (GR), 3. Conley Searle (RS) 4. Levi Westburg (GR)

200 Yard IM – 1. Jason Richmond (GR), 2. Ryan Fischer (GR), 3. Devin Bobitt (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle – 1. Elijah Kraft (GR), 5. Jake Probst (GR)

Advertisement... Story continues below

1 Meter Diving – 1.Braxton Cordova (GR), 3. Kyle Kight (GR), 4. Kayson Snow (GR), 5. River Kirtz (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly – 1. Trevor Moser (GR), 2. Ryan Fischer (GR), 3. Conley Searle (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle – 1. Elijah Kraft (GR), 3. Araya Finley (GR), 4. John Spicer (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle – 1. Brady Young (GR), 2. Levi WEstburg (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1. Green River “A”, 4. Rock Springs “A”

100 Yard Backstroke – 1. Jake Probst (GR), 2. Jeran Spricer (RS), 3. Lander Welch (GR), 4. Dailen Pederson (RS), 5. Erral Asper (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke – 1. Jason Richmond (GR), 3. Devin Bobbitt (GR), 4. Zeke Reading (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle – 1. Green River “A”, 3. Rock Springs “A”, 4. Green River “B”, 5. Green River “C”