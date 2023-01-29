Wolves finish second at boys Ron Thon

January 29, 2023 — After leading in team scores after the first day of competition, the Green River boys ended up in second place at the 37-team Ron Thon Memorial Tournament in Riverton. Sheridan, behind the strength of four individual championships, won the boy’s competition with 212 points. The Wolves, with one individual champion Thomas Dalton, tallied 210.5. Rock Springs had one individual champion, Brock Fletcher, and finished 12th with 94 points. Lyman placed 21st with 33 points and Mountain View 33rd with 12 points.

Area boy wrestlers placing in the top five:

106 Pounds – 2. Lucas Todd (GR)

112 Pounds – 2. Spencer Wright (GR)

120 Pounds – 3. Axel MacKinnon (GR)

126 Pounds – 3. Ryker Mele (GR)

132 Pounds – 1. Brock Fletcher (RS), 3. Connor Todd (GR)

138 Pounds – 2. Kale Knezovich (GR)

145 Pounds – 1. Thomas Dalton (GR)

160 Pounds – 4. James Herwaldt (GR)

170 Pounds – 3. Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

182 Pounds – 2. Mathew Foster (RS)

In the girls’ competition, Green River finished 7th with 68 points, while Rock Springs was 16th with 36 points. Rock Springs’ Maggie Smtih won the 190-pound title. Lyman with 27 and Mountain View with 10 points finished and 19th and 27th, respectively. Star Valley won the girl’s meet with 171 points.

Area girl wrestlers placing in the top five:

100 Pounds – 3. Jayleigh Wright (GR)

110 Pounds – 3. Brianna Wright (GR)

115 Pounds – 3. Rhaychel Cole (Lyman)

120 Pounds – 2. Zella Maez (GR)

125 Pounds – 4. Lily Harris (GR)

145 Pounds – 5. Ashlee Timms (MV)

170 Pounds – 5. Hali Wright (RS)

190 Pounds – 1. Maggie Smith (RS)



