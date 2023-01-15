Wolves finish second at Thoman-Jackman meet

Wyo4News Photo

January 15, 2023 — After going undefeated in Friday’s opening round pool matches, the Green River Wolves moved into Saturday’s Gold Division of the Thoman-Jackman Tournament. The Wolves would continue their winning ways in the quarterfinals and semi-finals of the division but fell to undefeated Uintah, Utah #1 in the championship finals.

Saturday’s Green River Results:

Green River 57 – Rawlins 21

Green River 57 – Worland 21

Uintah, Utah 50 – Green River 15

Rock Springs, which went 3-2 in Friday’s matches, won three duals on Saturday:

Rock Springs 51 – Campbell County 30

Rock Springs 52 – Cokeville 30

Rock Springs 40 – Grantsville, Utah 31

Mountain View, 3-2 on Friday, Saturday results:

Uintah, Utah #2 54 – Mountain View 30

Mountain View 42 – Renegades 30

Mountain View 45 – Cheyenne South 27

Lyman, 2-3 on Friday, Saturday results:

Lyman 42 – Cokeville 24

Grantsville, Utah 42 – Lyman 36

Lyman 36 – Rifle, Colorado 30

In the Girl’s Tournament, Pinedale won the championship with 77 points. Area team placings: 7. Green River (41 points), 9. Lyman (39), 11. Rock Springs (34), 17. Mountain View (0)