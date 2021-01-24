Wolves first, Tigers second in five team Saturday meet

Advertisement



January 24, 2021 – The Green River Wolves boys swim team took the team title Saturday at a five-team meet at Green River High School. The Wolves won the meet with 338 team points. Rock Springs finished second with 254 points, followed by Lyman (197), Evanston (171.5), and Kemmerer (154.5).

Top three finishes by the Wolves and Tigers swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (Probst, Richmond Fischer, Young), 3. Rock Springs (swimmers not listed in final results)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Araya Finley (GR), 2. John Spicer (RS)

200 Yard IM: 1. Jason Richmond (GR), 3. Ryan Fischer (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. Elijah Kraft (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Braxton Cordova (GR), 2. River Kirts (GR), 3. Stone Rubeck (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Elijah Kraft (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. Ryan Fischer (GR), 3. John Spicer (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Jeran Spicer (RS), Kyler Maedche (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Probst, Young, Finley, Kraft), 3. Rock Springs (swimmers not listed in final results)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Jake Probst

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Jason Richmond (GR), 2. Zeek Reading (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Fischer, Finley, Kraft, Richmond), 3. Rock Springs (swimmers not listed in final results)