Wolves gearing up for trip to 4A West Regional Tournament

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 12, 2021) – The Green River High School Wolves soccer team is heading to Evanston this weekend to compete at the Class 4A West Regional tournament.

The Wolves enter the postseason tournament with as the seventh seed with an 0-13 overall record and 0-12 in the west conference.

Their first challenge is No. 2 seed Jackson at noon on Thursday. If the Wolves can come up with the upset, they will face either No. 3 Natrona County or No. 6 Star Valley at 2 p.m. on Friday.

If the Wolves can carry the momentum to improbably championship run, they will play No. 1 Kelly Walsh, No. 4 Rock Springs or No. 5 Evanston at noon on Saturday.

The West Regional tournament is being played at Bear Meadows City Park in Evanston.