Wolves girls swim results from Friday’s meet

October 1, 2022 — The Green River High School Lady Wolves swim team hosted Cheyenne Central and Laramie yesterday. Here are top three individual results for GRHS swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (T. smith, B. Uhrig, T. Arnell, H. Luth)

200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tannith Smith. 3. Hailey Luth

1 Meter Diving: 2. Zella Maez

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Tavia Arnell

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. 2. Courtney Clark

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3. Green River (I. Neher, B. Uhrig, C. Rubeck, E. Barnes)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. B. Uhrig

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (T. Arnell, H. Clevenger, C. Clark, T. Smith)