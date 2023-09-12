Wolves Hall of Fame inductee ceremonies this Friday and Saturday

September 12, 2023 — Green River High School will welcome four new members and two teams to the school’s Hall of Fame this Friday and Saturday.

Individuals to be honored are Michael Clark (inducted initially in 2012 but will be re-introduced this year, Tom Seamans, Daniel Weeks, and Bill Hodges. The two teams gaining Hall of Fame status are the 1996 and 1997 GRHS state championship wrestling teams. (see more below)

The individuals and team members will be introduced Friday night during the halftime of the Green River/Worland home football game. That game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, A Hall of Fame Banquet will take place at the GRHS Commons area beginning at 5 p.m.

2023 Hall of Fame Inductees…

Tom Seamans – Served GRHS’s head wrestling coach from 1987 to 1999. His teams won ten conference championships, ten regional championships, and five state championships.

Michael Clark (initially inducted into the HOF in 2012 – we are re-introducing him) -Clark graduated from GRHS in 1999. He joined the Navy and became a member of Seal Team #2. During his service, he received four medals with the combat “V” for valor, the Combat Action Award, the Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medals, and five Presidential Unit Citations. Once he retired, Michael was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

Daniel Weeks – Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Weeks graduated from GRHS in 2003 and the Air Force Academy in 2007. He was a three-time individual state champion swimmer, winning all-state honors for three years. He was a key member of the 2001 GRHS boys team that won the team state title. In his senior year, he was named Wyoming’s most outstanding swimmer of the year.

Bill Hodges – Hodges wrestled for the GRHS Wolves. He became serious about wrestling in the middle of his junior year, losing only once the rest of his high school career. In his senior year, he was the only undefeated wrestler in Wyoming. Hodges attended the University of Wyoming on an academic and athletic scholarship, wrestling for UW for five years. He finished his senior year as a WAC Champion and was part of three Cowboy WAC championship teams.

1996 and 1997 State Wrestling Championship Teams – Not only did both these teams win conference, regional, and state championships, they were both ranked as the 15th-best teams in the nation.