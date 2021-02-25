Wolves head to Casper with the hope of taking 3A State Wrestling Title

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 25, 2021) – The Green River High School Wolves will be in familiar territory this Friday as they compete for the Class 3A state title in Casper.

Last weekend, the Wolves placed second at the 3A regional tournament. Star Valley placed first, totaling 247.5 points. Green River head coach Josh Wisniewski likes where his squad is at heading into the state tournament.

“I feel really good actually. We wrestled pretty good at our regional quad. Star Valley ended up beating us in our regional quad. They just had so many wrestlers in each weight class. We were a little outnumbered,” he said.

“I think going into state, I think there’s a number of teams that can come out on top depending on what happens. I’m feeling pretty optimistic about my guys. They put in a lot of hard work. I think they’re just ready to get after it this weekend.”

Wisniewski is excited about all of his wrestlers, giving each of them a chance to make an impact.

“I think if we take care of business, I think all of the kids will be where they want to be,” he said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, this season has looked a bit different for the Wolves and other teams around the state. There has been fewer duals and tournaments for wrestlers to compete. But Wisniewski said that it hasn’t made much of an impact for the Wolves as they practice like they wrestle during matches.

“The wrestling season is always such a long, grueling season. Whether we’re beating each other up in practice or in matches, I feel pretty fortunate that we’re relatively healthy,” he said.

“We usually cater our season how we run our practice. Depending on how they wrestle, but some of them might have to wrestle four or five matches this weekend. A lot of them haven’t gotten that this year, so it’ll be interesting to see how that shapes up.

“We’ve been doing things in practice where we’re wrestling our guys multiple times and putting them through matches, trying to make that as familiar as possible.”

Last year, the Wolves were named the state champions before finding out they had actually placed second due to a miscalculation while they were driving home on the bus. Wisniewski said the past is the past and it’s just about keeping the eye on the prize for this season.

“Last year was last year. It’s always going to be in the back of our minds. We could’ve done things differently last year to help us secure that tournament without the miscalculation,” he said.

“I think our seniors want to finish their final season on a good note. Last year, that memory is a little sour in their minds and they’re going to want to give it their all for their team, community and families.

“It’s a different team this year and they just want to do whatever it takes to help their teammates out.”