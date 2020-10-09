Wolves Homecoming plus other high school sports for Friday

Wyo4News Staff,

(October 9, 2020) — Today is “Fight Song Friday” at Green River High School as the Wolves celebrate homecoming. Tonight, Green River will host Powell in their homecoming football game. The game time is 5:00 p.m. It is also Senior Night for football and cheer with pregame ceremonies beginning at 4:25 p.m.

The Homecoming Royalty will be presented at half-time of the football game.

In other area football today and tonight, Rock Springs travels to Cheyenne South, Farson-Eden will host Dubois at 1 p.m., Big Piney is at Mountain View at 3:30 p.m., while Pinedale is at Lovell, and Kemmerer is home against Cokeville.

In area volleyball Thursday, Green River defeated Riverton 3-1, and Rock Springs scored a 3-1 win at Jackson. Today, Mountain View travels to Powell, Lyman is at Lovell, and Farson-Eden begins play at the Kaycee Quads event.

The Rock Springs Invitation cross county meet will take place today at the White Mountain Golf Course. Eight teams are scheduled to compete.

In girls swimming, Rock Springs will host Evanston, Lyman, and Rawling today while Green River will be in Lander.