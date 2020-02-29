Wolves in second place, Tigers eighth at 4A State Wrestling Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — The first day of the 4A Wyoming State High School Wrestling Tournament is in the books and the Green River Wolves find themselves in the race for the team championship.

Heading to Saturday’s final day of competition, Green River is in second place in the team standings with 162.5 points. Defending state champion Casper Kelly Walsh leads in the team scores with 176 points. Rock Springs is in eighth place with 70 points.

Green River will have six wrestlers in this afternoon’s state championship matches with Rock Springs advancing one to the finals.

Wolves and Tigers wrestlers who are competing in today’s 4A State Championship Finals:

113 Pounds – Dominic Martinez (GR) No picture available

Today’s schedule has third-round consolation wrestle-backs starting a 9:30 a.m., third and fifth place matches taking place at 1 p.m., and champion matches at 3:30 p.m.

Wolves and Tigers competing in this morning’s Consolation Wrestle-Backs are:

106 Pounds – Trevor Scicluna (GR)

113 Pounds – Conner Todd (GR)

120 Pounds – Hunter Davis (GR), Tim Henry (RS)

126 Pounds – Nathan Campos (GR)

132 Pounds – Zack Vasquez (RS), Kade Knezovich (GR)

138 Pounds – Zach Weipert (GR), Mason Yenney (RS)

145 Pounds – Landon Toth (RS)

152 Pounds – Jacob Weipert (GR), Tallon Sellers (RS)

160 Pounds – Wyatt Fletcher (RS)