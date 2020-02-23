Wolves Jason Richmond wins state swim title Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 23, 2020) — Green River Wolves junior swimmer Jason Richmond won the 200 Yard IM 4A Wyoming State Swimming Championship Saturday in Laramie. Richmond’s time of 2:01.54 was over a full second faster than second place Ethan Merrill of Cheyenne Central.

Richmond also finished second in the 100 Yard Breaststroke finals to help lead Green River to a fourth place finish in the team competition with 120 total points.

Laramie won the 4A state title for the third straight year with 255.5 points. Cheyenne Central (239 points) was second with Casper Kelly Walsh (232 points) third. Rock Springs (17.5 points) was finished eleventh.

Green River and Rock Springs Swimmer and Divers results in Saturday’s Championship Finals.

200 Yard Medley Relay – 6. Green River – Jason Richmond, Devin Bobbitt, Trevor Moser, Jake Probst

200 Yard IM – 1. STATE CHAMPION – Jason Richmond (GR)

1 Meter Diving – 6. Braxton Cordova (GR), 11. Kyle Knight (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay – 4. Green River – Ryan Fletcher, Araya Finley, Trevor Moser, Elijah Kraft

100 Yard Breaststroke – 2. Jason Richmond (GR)