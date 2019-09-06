Wolves Knock Off Tigers In Second Tennis Meeting Thursday

Rock Springs, WY (9/6/19) – For the second time this week, Green River defeated Rock Springs in boys and girls tennis matches. The two teams met on Tuesday in Green River in a make-up match that had been rained out last week. In those matches, Green River defeated Rock Springs 4-1 in the girls match and 5-0 in boys play. Thursday scores were not that different with the Green River girls winning 5-0 and the Green River boys coming out on top 4-1.

Green River Lady Wolves 5 – Rock Springs Lady Tigers 0

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser (GR) over Rachel Shuler (RS) 7-5, 7-5

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) over Aislyn Pecolar (RS) 6-1, 6-1

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkins/Rory Ratliff (GR) over Makaylie Johnson/MaS GR 6-1 6-2 Rory Ratliff Makalie Mignery

#2 Doubles Sydney Beutel/Alicia Harrison (GR) over Abbie Erramouspe/Haylie Nandrop (RS) 6-1 6-1

#3 Doubles – Emmie Archibald/Kaylee Carson (GR) over Kayleight Hamblin/Brissa Proa (RS) 6-0, 6-2

Green River Wolves 4 Rock Springs Tigers 1

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) over Nico Woolsey (RS) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) over Kaeden Hansen (RS) 6-0, 6-1

#1 Doubles – Jon Ty Leininger/Tommy Edwards (RS) over 4-6 6-2 4-6

#2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/Domenick Kunkle (GR over Kyler Van Valkenburg/Bradyn Conover (RS) 6-1, 6-3

#3 Doubles – Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel (GR) over Cole Meats/Zach Smith (RS) GR 6-0, 6-1