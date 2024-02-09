Wolves knock off Tigers in Thursday dual, Friday high school schedule

Wyo4News photo

February 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Green River’s dominance in the lighter and middle weight classes powered the Wolves to a 51-21 win over Rock Springs Thursday night at Tiger Arena. Green River won seven of the eight weight classes of 150 pounds and under. They also got forfeit wins at 157 and 165 pounds. Rock Springs powered back winning the weight classes of 175, 190, and 215 pounds.

Also featured last night were girls matches between the two school with no team scores being kept.

Boys Individual Results

106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson (GR) over Daxon Shelly (RS) – Fall

113 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR) over Dane Arnoldi (RS) – Decision

120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunnter (GR) over Santiago Kruz (RS) – Decision

126 Pounds: Lincoln Young (RS) over Spencer Wright (GR) – Decision

132 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon (GR) over Jake Swenson (RS) – Fall

138 Pounds: Conner Smith (GR) over Kason Cahill (RS) – Fall



144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR) over William Hamliton (RS) – Fall

150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz (GR) over Josh Sain (RS) – Decision

157 Pounds: Kale Kenzovich (GR) – won by Forfeit

165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR) – won by Forfeit

175 Pounds: Sam Thronhill (RS) over Declan Henderson – Fall

190 Pounds: Mathew Foster (RS) over Christian Balzly (GR) – Fall

215 Pounds: Ian Dickinson (RS) – won by Forfeit

285 Pounds: Jakob Lloyd (GR) over William Bybee (RS) – Fall

In Girls Matches:

132 Pounds: Lilly Harris (GR) over Paige Tongate (RS) – Technical Fall

132 Pounds: Paige Tongate (RS) over Mikayla Green (GR) – Fall

144 Pounds: Sarah Eddy (RS) over Adia Price (GR) – Fall

144 Pounds: Sarah Eddy (RS) over Kamille Wadsworth (GR) – Fall

In other area wrestling from Thursday, Lyman defeated Kemmerer 39-27 in a boys dual match.

Friday Area High School Wrestling

None scheduled

Thursday Area High School Basketball

Lander 49 – Mountain View 46 (Girls)

Mountain View 52 – Lander 51 OT (Boys)

Friday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs at Jackson (Girls and Boys)

Riverton at Green River (Girls and Boys) 6 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedae (Girls and Boys)

Ecampement at Farson-Eden (Girls and Boys)