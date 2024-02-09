Wolves knock off Tigers in Thursday dual, Friday high school schedule

February 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff
Green River’s dominance in the lighter and middle weight classes powered the Wolves to a 51-21 win over Rock Springs Thursday night at Tiger Arena. Green River won seven of the eight weight classes of 150 pounds and under. They also got forfeit wins at 157 and 165 pounds. Rock Springs powered back winning the weight classes of 175, 190, and 215 pounds.
Also featured last night were girls matches between the two school with no team scores being kept.
Boys Individual Results
106 Pounds: Bentley Johnson (GR) over Daxon Shelly (RS) – Fall
113 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR) over Dane Arnoldi (RS) – Decision
120 Pounds: Kaleb Gunnter (GR) over Santiago Kruz (RS) – Decision
126 Pounds: Lincoln Young (RS) over Spencer Wright (GR) – Decision
132 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon (GR) over Jake Swenson (RS) – Fall
138 Pounds: Conner Smith (GR) over Kason Cahill (RS) – Fall
144 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR) over William Hamliton (RS) – Fall
150 Pounds: Maddux Hintz (GR) over Josh Sain (RS) – Decision
157 Pounds: Kale Kenzovich (GR) – won by Forfeit
165 Pounds: James Herwaldt (GR) – won by Forfeit
175 Pounds: Sam Thronhill (RS) over Declan Henderson – Fall
190 Pounds: Mathew Foster (RS) over Christian Balzly (GR) – Fall
215 Pounds: Ian Dickinson (RS) – won by Forfeit
285 Pounds: Jakob Lloyd (GR) over William Bybee (RS) – Fall
In Girls Matches:
132 Pounds: Lilly Harris (GR) over Paige Tongate (RS) – Technical Fall
132 Pounds: Paige Tongate (RS) over Mikayla Green (GR) – Fall
144 Pounds: Sarah Eddy (RS) over Adia Price (GR) – Fall
144 Pounds: Sarah Eddy (RS) over Kamille Wadsworth (GR) – Fall
In other area wrestling from Thursday, Lyman defeated Kemmerer 39-27 in a boys dual match.
Friday Area High School Wrestling
None scheduled
Thursday Area High School Basketball
Lander 49 – Mountain View 46 (Girls)
Mountain View 52 – Lander 51 OT (Boys)
Friday Area High School Basketball
Rock Springs at Jackson (Girls and Boys)
Riverton at Green River (Girls and Boys) 6 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedae (Girls and Boys)
Ecampement at Farson-Eden (Girls and Boys)