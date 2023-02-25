Wolves lead 3A State after day one/Tigers 6th in 4A meet

February 25, 2023 — Paced by six wrestlers making their way in today’s 3A Championship Finals matches, the Green River Wolves hold a commanding team lead going into today’s final day of the 3A Wyoming Boys State High School Wrestling Championships in Casper.

The Wolves tallied 182.5 points on day one. Cody is second at 138 points, with Pinedale third with 113 points. Mountain View (36 points) is 13th, and Lyman (34 points) is 14th in the 17-team field.

In the 4A state meet, two Rock Springs Tigers have advanced to Saturday’s Championship finals. As a team, the Tigers sit in sixth place with 90 points. Sheridan leads the 4A competition with 231 points. Star Valley is second with 168 points.

Area wrestlers in the 3A Championship Finals:

106 Pounds: Lucas Todd (GR)

120 Pounds: Axel Mackinnon (GR)

126 Pounds: Ryker Mele (GR)

132 Pounds: Conner Todd (GR)

138 Pounds: Kale Knezovich (GR)

145: Thomas Dalton (GR)

170 Pounds: Morgan Hatch (Lyman)

Area Wrestlers in the 3A Consolations Semi-Finals:

113 Pounds: Spencer Wright (GR)

120 Pounds: Ashton Lucero (GR)

145 Pounds: Maddux Hinz (GR)

152 Pounds: Nick Weipert (GR)

160 Pounds: James Herwaldt

170 Pounds: Tyson Muir (Mt. View)

182 Pounds: Carson Eardley (Mt. View)



Area wrestlers in the 4A Championship Finals:

132 Pounds: Brock Fletcher (RS)

160 Pounds: Sam Thornhill (RS)

Area Wrestlers in the 4A Consolations Semi-Finals:

182 Pounds: Mathew Foster (RS)

195 Pounds: Ian Dickinson (RS)

220 Pounds: William Bybee (RS) in Consolation Quarterfinals