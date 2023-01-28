Wolves led Ron Thon after Day 1/Other Friday area sports

January 28, 2023 — The Green River Wolves stand on top of the team leaderboard after the first day of the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament in Riverton. The Wolves tallied 130.5 points on the opening day to hold a slim lead over Sheridan (121). Rock Springs is currently in tenth place with 64 points. Lyman sits in 22nd place with 28 points, and Mountain View scored 12 team points and stood in 33rd.

A total of 37 teams were able to travel to the Riverton area to compete.

Local wrestlers in today’s championship rounds:

106 Pounds – Lucas Todd (GR)

113 Pounds – Spencer Wright (GR)

126 Pounds – Ryker Mele (GR)

132 Pounds – Broo Fletcher (RS), Connor Todd (GR)

145 Pounds – Thomas Dalton (GR)

160 Pounds – Jason Herwald (GR)

182 Pounds – Mathew Foster (RS)



Friday Area High School Basketball

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs (Girls and Boys) – postponed to February 9

Lyman 44 – Mountain View 32 (Boys)

Mountain View 59 – Lyman 56 OT (Girls)

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden (Girls and Boys) postponed

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South (Girls and Boys) – postponed

Star Valley at Green River

Farson-Eden at Saratoga (Girls and Boys) – postponed

Saturday Area High School Boys’ Swimming

Green River at the Gillette Invitational

Lyman at the Pinedale Invite





