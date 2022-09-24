Wolves move up to third at Tennis State Championships

September 24, 2022 — Going into today’s final day of play in Gillette, the Green River High School boys tennis team sits in a third-place tie in the team competition of the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships.

The Wolves’ #2 Doubles team of Ross/Wilson will play for a state title today, while #2 Singles player Korbin Arnell will play in the Consolation Championship match.

In the team scores, Jackson leads the boy’s standings with 32 points, followed by Laramie (22), and Green River and Cody tied for third (19). Rock Springs is in 16th place with .5 points, with no competitors playing today.

In the girl’s competition, no Green River or Rock Springs players advanced to today’s Championship or Consolation Championship matches. Casper Kelly Walsh leads the girl’s team race with 36 points, with Sheridan (28) in second place. Rock Springs totaled 6 points for 11th place, with Green River in 12th place with 3 points.