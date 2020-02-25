Wolves Richmond named 4A All-State swimmer

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 25, 2020) — Congratulations go out to Green River junior swimmer Jason Richmond on being named to the 4A All-State Boys Swimming and Diving team.

This past Saturday, Richmond won the 200 Yard IM 4A Wyoming State Championship. Richmond also placed second in the 100 Yard Breaststroke.

Green River placed fourth in the team competition that was won by Laramie. Click here to read more details and see other Green River 4A Boys Swimming Championship Finals results.

4A BOYS All-State Swimming and Diving Team

Green River – Jason Richmond

Cheyenne Central – Ethan Merrill, Logan Schaad

Cheyenne East – Julian Yates

Cheyenne South – Jared Price

Casper Kelly Walsh – Jonas Armstrong, Ian Byrnes, Kellen Chadderdon, Brandon Lougee, Carter Mahoney, Ian Pfaff

Laramie – Max DeYoung, Colton Drury, Collin Fontana, Mace Spiker-Miller, Eli Willardson,

Gillette Thunder Basin – Isaiah Haliburton – Thunder Basin