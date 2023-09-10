Wolves Salas second at 3A West Conference golf tourney

Green River Wolves golfer Isabelle Salas

September 10, 2023 — The Rolling Green Country Club and Green River High School played host to the Girl’s and Boy’s 3A West Conference golf tournament this past Friday and Saturday.

Individually, GRHS’s Isabelle Salas placed second in the girl’s tournament with a two-day total of 149, shooting rounds of 77 on Friday and 72 on Saturday. Lovell High School’s Erika Cook won the girl’s conference title with rounds of 69 and 71 (140 total).

Kaleb Gunter finished 14th in the boys’ tournament to pace the Wolves team. Gunter shot an 83 on both days. Ryker Lind of Evanston won the boy’s event by five strokes, shooting an opening round 72 followed by a 69 on Saturday (141)

In the team score competition, the Green River girls finished sixth, with Evanston winning the championship. The Evanston boys also were crowned champions. Green River finished ninth, with Lyman tenth.

Lady Wolves individual scores:

2. Isabelle Salas – 77/72 – 149

13. Mylie Mele – 102/96 – 198

25. Molly Stanton – 144/144 – 288

Wolves Individual Scores:

14. Kaleb Gunder – 83/83 – 166

23. Tyler Castillion – 82/92 – 174

30. Weston Green – 93/89 – 182

32. Adam Robertson – 93/90 – 183

43. Roman Brown – 107/100 – 207

45. Jason Mandros – 112/103 – 215

49. Cash Anderson – 112/117 – 229