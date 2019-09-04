Wolves Score Victories Over Rock Springs In Tennis Tuesday

Green River WY (9/4/19) – Yesterday Green River played host to Rock Springs in tennis matches that were rained out this past Thursday. Green River won both the boy’s and girl’s results in the team competition.

Sponsor

Green River Lady Wolves 4 – Rock Springs Lady Tigers 1

#1 Singles – Gabrielle Heiser (GR) won by injury forfeit over Rachel Shuler (RS)

#2 Singles – Megan Counts (GR) won 6-3, 6-4 over Aislyn Pecolar (RS)

#1 Doubles – Morgan Atkin/Rory Makalie (GR) won 6-1, 6-4 over Makaylie Johnson/Makalie Mignery (RS)

#2 Doubles – Emmie Archibald/Alicia Harrison (GR) won 6-1, 6-1 over Abbie Erramouspe/Haylie Nandrop (RS)

#3 Doubles – Bailee Pitt/Rikki Cozad (RS) won 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (5-7), 3-6 over Kaylee Hymas/Shelbee McFadden (GR)

Advertisement

Green River Wolves 5 – Rock Springs Tigers 0

#1 Singles – Caeden Grubb (GR) won 6-2,6-2 over Nico Woolsey (RS)

#2 Singles – Connor Friel (GR) won 6-2, 6-1 over Kaeden Hansen RS)

#1 Doubles – Jon Ty Leininger/Elliott Potter (GR) won 6-2, 6-2 over Tommy Edwards/Kreston Klein (RS)

#2 Doubles – Camden Nelson/ Domenick Kunkle (GR) won 6-2, 6-1 Kyler Van Valkenburg/Angel Maldonado (RS)

#3 Doubles – Braxton Cordova/Zach Friel (GR) won 6-1, 6-2 over Zach Smith/Cole Meats (RS)