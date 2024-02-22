Wolves “Senior Night” basketball tonight, area wrestlers start state tournaments

Wyo4News Photo

February 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Basketball – Tonight is Senior Night at Green River High School, with the Wolves hosting Star Valley. Senior girls’ and boys’ basketball players will be honored between the games. Green River will travel to Rock Springs on Friday.

In other area basketball today, Farson-Eden boys will begin play today at the 1A West Regional tournament in Lander. The Pronghorns will open up against Riverside. The Farson-Eden girls did not qualify for the regional tournament.

Wrestling – The Wyoming girls and boy’s state wrestling tournament starts today in Casper.

The Green River boys teams will be looking to defend their 3A state title. Lyman and Mountain View will also be competing in the 3A tournament. Green River is coming off winning the 3A West Regional tournament last weekend. Six Wolves won individual titles.

Rock Springs will compete in the 4A state meet, where Sheridan is the defending champion. The Tigers are coming off a second-place finish at the 4A West Regional tournament, where five Tigers won weight-class championships.

This is the first year girls will compete in their own state wrestling meet. That tournament has no school-size classifications.

The high school state wrestling championships will run through Saturday evening. Wyo4News will update state wrestling results as they become available.